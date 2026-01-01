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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Inspiration
6.2
Inspiration
, 1931
Inspiration
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.2
Synopsis
Yvonne is a beautiful model who loves frequenting the Parisian bohemian life, because she loves hobnobbing with artists.
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Cast
Greta Garbo
Yvonne Valbret
Robert Montgomery
André Montell
Lewis Stone
Raymond Delval
Marjorie Rambeau
Lulu
Beryl Mercer
Marthe, Yvonne's Maid
John Miljan
Henry Coutant, the Sculptor
Edwin Maxwell
Uncle Julian Montell
Oscar Apfel
M. Vignaud
Karen Morley
Arthur Hoyt
Richard Tucker
Clara Blandick
Director
Clarence Brown
Writer
Gene Markey
Composer
William Axt
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
1931
World premiere
31 January 1931
Release date
31 January 1931
USA
Budget
$438,000
Production
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Inspiration, Yvonne, Inspiração, Inspiraatio, Inspiracija, Inspiráció, Inspiración, Inspirasjon, L'inspiratrice, La modella, Natchnienie, Sapfo, Вдохновение, Натхнення, インスピレーション
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
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