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Poster of Inspiration
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Inspiration
6.2

Inspiration

, 1931
Inspiration
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Inspiration
6.2

Synopsis

Yvonne is a beautiful model who loves frequenting the Parisian bohemian life, because she loves hobnobbing with artists.

Cast

Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Yvonne Valbret
Robert Montgomery
André Montell
Lewis Stone
Raymond Delval
Marjorie Rambeau
Lulu
Beryl Mercer
Marthe, Yvonne's Maid
John Miljan
Henry Coutant, the Sculptor
Edwin Maxwell
Uncle Julian Montell
Oscar Apfel
M. Vignaud
Karen Morley
Arthur Hoyt
Richard Tucker
Clara Blandick
Director Clarence Brown
Writer Gene Markey
Composer William Axt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 31 January 1931
Release date
31 January 1931 USA
Budget $438,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Inspiration, Yvonne, Inspiração, Inspiraatio, Inspiracija, Inspiráció, Inspiración, Inspirasjon, L'inspiratrice, La modella, Natchnienie, Sapfo, Вдохновение, Натхнення, インスピレーション

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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