When lovely and virtuous governess Henriette Deluzy comes to educate the children of the debonair Duc de Praslin, a royal subject to King Louis-Philippe and the husband of the volatile and obsessive Duchesse de Praslin, she instantly incurs the wrath of her mistress, who is insanely jealous of anyone who comes near her estranged husband. Though she saves the duchess's little son from a near-death illness and warms herself to all the children, she is nevertheless dismissed by the vengeful duchess. Meanwhile, the attraction between the duke and Henriette continues to grow, eventually leading to tragedy.
All This, and Heaven Too, El cielo y tú, Tri života jedne žene, Das Glück in der Glaskugel, L'étrangère, Tudo Isto e o Céu Também, Žena s trojnim življenjem, All This and Heaven Too, Allt detta och himlen därtill, Alt dette og Himlen med, Alt dette og himmelen også, De vreemdelingen, Egy asszony három élete, Episode, Guwernantka, Hölle, wo ist dein Sieg?, Kaikki tämä ja taivas myös, Minden, és ráadásul az ég, Paradiso proibito, Verschlossene Himmel, Όλα, και τον ουρανό ακόμα!, Все это и небо в придачу, Три живота једне жене, 凡てこの世も天国も