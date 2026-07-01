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Poster of All This, and Heaven Too
7.4
All This, and Heaven Too - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films All This, and Heaven Too
7.4

All This, and Heaven Too

, 1940
All This, and Heaven Too
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of All This, and Heaven Too
7.4
All This, and Heaven Too - Trailer
All This, and Heaven Too  Trailer

Synopsis

When lovely and virtuous governess Henriette Deluzy comes to educate the children of the debonair Duc de Praslin, a royal subject to King Louis-Philippe and the husband of the volatile and obsessive Duchesse de Praslin, she instantly incurs the wrath of her mistress, who is insanely jealous of anyone who comes near her estranged husband. Though she saves the duchess's little son from a near-death illness and warms herself to all the children, she is nevertheless dismissed by the vengeful duchess. Meanwhile, the attraction between the duke and Henriette continues to grow, eventually leading to tragedy.

Cast

Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Henriette Deluzy-Desportes
Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
Duc de Praslin
Jeffrey Lynn
Henry Martyn Field
Barbara O'Neil
Duchesse de Praslin
Virginia Weidler
Virginia Weidler
Louise de Praslin
Helen Westley
Madame LeMaire
Walter Hampden
Pasquier
Henry Daniell
Henry Daniell
Broussais
Harry Davenport
Pierre
George Coulouris
Charpentier
Montagu Love
Janet Beecher
Director Anatole Litvak
Writer Casey Robinson, Rachel Field
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 4 July 1940
Release date
13 July 1940 Great Britain U
13 July 1940 USA NR
Budget $1,370,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
All This, and Heaven Too, El cielo y tú, Tri života jedne žene, Das Glück in der Glaskugel, L'étrangère, Tudo Isto e o Céu Também, Žena s trojnim življenjem, All This and Heaven Too, Allt detta och himlen därtill, Alt dette og Himlen med, Alt dette og himmelen også, De vreemdelingen, Egy asszony három élete, Episode, Guwernantka, Hölle, wo ist dein Sieg?, Kaikki tämä ja taivas myös, Minden, és ráadásul az ég, Paradiso proibito, Verschlossene Himmel, Όλα, και τον ουρανό ακόμα!, Все это и небо в придачу, Три живота једне жене, 凡てこの世も天国も

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

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All This, and Heaven Too - Trailer
All This, and Heaven Too Trailer
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