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Poster of Snatched
5.6
Snatched - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Snatched
5.6

Snatched

, 2024
Snatched
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Snatched
5.6
Snatched - Official trailer
Snatched  Official trailer

Synopsis

When a dangerous criminal from her past breaks out of prison, a former CIA agent must tap back into her lethal skills to protect her family.

Cast

Veronika Bozeman
Angela
Janet Hubert
Carolyn
Lance Gross
Lance Gross
Byron
Sean Berube
Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Dmitri
Chris Moss
Jason
Zulay Henao
Zulay Henao
Lisette
Carlo Mendez
Peta
Malik Yoba
Malik Yoba
Annie Ilonzeh
Annie Ilonzeh
Chris Stokes
Rachel Ashley Johnson
Director Chris Stokes
Writer Marques Houston, Chris Stokes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 April 2024
World premiere 13 April 2024
Production Footage Films, Tubi TV
Also known as
Snatched, Pere kaitsel

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Snatched - Official trailer
Snatched Official trailer
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