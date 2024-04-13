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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Snatched
5.6
Snatched
, 2024
Snatched
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
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5.6
Snatched
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
When a dangerous criminal from her past breaks out of prison, a former CIA agent must tap back into her lethal skills to protect her family.
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Cast
Veronika Bozeman
Angela
Janet Hubert
Carolyn
Lance Gross
Byron
Sean Berube
Charlie Weber
Dmitri
Chris Moss
Jason
Zulay Henao
Lisette
Carlo Mendez
Peta
Malik Yoba
Annie Ilonzeh
Chris Stokes
Rachel Ashley Johnson
Director
Chris Stokes
Writer
Marques Houston
,
Chris Stokes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
13 April 2024
World premiere
13 April 2024
Production
Footage Films, Tubi TV
Also known as
Snatched, Pere kaitsel
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Snatched
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