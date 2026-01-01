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Poster of Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
8.5

Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay

, 2024
Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
8.5

Synopsis

This documentary follows Rafael Nadal's rise from a young tennis prodigy to a global legend. Highlighting his relentless spirit, triumphs, and challenges, it reveals the dedication and passion behind the legacy that has made him o...

Cast

Gus Lamb
Director Nick Randall
Writer Nick Randall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal liivaväljakute kuningas

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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