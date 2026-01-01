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Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
8.5
Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
, 2024
Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.5
Synopsis
This documentary follows Rafael Nadal's rise from a young tennis prodigy to a global legend. Highlighting his relentless spirit, triumphs, and challenges, it reveals the dedication and passion behind the legacy that has made him o...
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Cast
Gus Lamb
Director
Nick Randall
Writer
Nick Randall
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal liivaväljakute kuningas
More
Film rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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