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Grown Ups 3
Grown Ups 3
Grown Ups 3
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Adam Sandler
Lenny
Maria Bello
Sally
Kevin James
Eric
Salma Hayek
Roxanne
David Spade
Marcus
Rob Schneider
Rob
Maya Rudolph
Deanne
Chris Rock
Kurt
Joyce Van Patten
Gloria
Writer
Tim Herlihy
,
Adam Sandler
,
Fred Wolf
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Happy Madison Productions, Netflix Studios, Netflix
Also known as
Grown Ups 3, Gente Grande 3, Kindsköpfe 3, Un weekend da bamboccioni 3
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