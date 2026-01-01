Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Grown Ups 3

Grown Ups 3

Grown Ups 3
USA / Comedy / 18+

Cast

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Lenny
Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Sally
Kevin James
Kevin James
Eric
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Roxanne
David Spade
David Spade
Marcus
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Rob
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Deanne
Chris Rock
Chris Rock
Kurt
Joyce Van Patten
Gloria
Writer Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler, Fred Wolf
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Happy Madison Productions, Netflix Studios, Netflix
Also known as
Grown Ups 3, Gente Grande 3, Kindsköpfe 3, Un weekend da bamboccioni 3

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more