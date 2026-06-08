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Poster of Ocean Dreams
Ocean Dreams - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ocean Dreams

Ocean Dreams

, 2026
Ocean Dreams
USA / Documentary
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Poster of Ocean Dreams
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Ocean Dreams - Trailer
Ocean Dreams  Trailer

Synopsis

The ocean is the blue heart of our planet and is essential for all forms of life, including our own. It regulates the climate, provides food, produces much of the air we breathe and is an endless source of enjoyment and inspiration. Ocean Dreams will take audiences on a global adventure to reveal the fascinating, and largely unexplored, world beneath the waves. From the deep fjords of Norway where orcas skillfully hunt schools of herring, to the vibrant waters of Raja Ampat in Indonesia home to the richest biodiversity on Earth. Dive with wolffish, the guardians of the kelp forest, as they use their powerful jaws to dine on sea urchins and enjoy the splendor of the rarely seen Bikini Atoll where marine life that disappeared after nuclear testing is thriving again. The oceans are being challenged, but in every corner of the globe are inspirational stories of resilience and recovery. When given a chance, the oceans can heal and dreams can become reality.

Cast

Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Narrator
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 43 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 June 2026
Release date
8 June 2026 USA
Production Deep Blue Sea Productions, Deep Sea Productions, SK Films
Also known as
Ocean Dreams

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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Ocean Dreams - Trailer
Ocean Dreams Trailer
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