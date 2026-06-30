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Never Stop Chasing
Never Stop Chasing
, 2026
Never Stop Chasing
USA / Action, Biography, Documentary
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Never Stop Chasing
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Synopsis
A documentary portrait of storm chaser Reed Timmer, who was an inspiration for Glen Powell’s character in Twisters.
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Cast
Glen Powell
Reed Timmer
Self
Edgar O'Neal
Self
Connor McCrorey
Self
Mike Scantlin
Self
Matt Spatol
Self
Natalie Ivis
Self
Howard Bluestein
Self
Joshua Wurman
Self
Tim Marshall
Self
Susan Tolbert
Self
Composer
Leo Birenberg
,
Zach Robinson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 August 2026
Release date
21 August 2026
USA
Production
Angry Sky Entertainment
Also known as
Never Stop Chasing
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