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They Were Witches
3.8
They Were Witches
, 2025
They Were Witches
Mexico / Horror / 18+
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They Were Witches
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Synopsis
Mia, an expert speaker in witchcraft, takes a trip to see a therapist. On the way she meets a group of young people who will begin to die one by one to bring an evil spirit back from death.
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Cast
Daniela Porras
Luna
Micho Camacho
Fabián
Tania Niebla
Mia
Karina Lechuga
Sara
Sebastián Ladrón de Guevara
Mikel
Blanca Ferreyra
Recepcionista
José Salof
Nico
Renee Venencie
Nadia
Catalina Urrutia
Beatriz de Sal
Paulina De Lira
Jóven ensangrentada
Director
Alejandro G. Alegre
Writer
Alejandro G. Alegre
Composer
Alejandro G. Alegre
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 September 2025
Budget
$300,000
Production
Dinamogeno Films
Also known as
They Were Witches, Eran brujas
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
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Best Films of 2025
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