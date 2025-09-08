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Poster of They Were Witches
3.8
They Were Witches - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films They Were Witches
3.8

They Were Witches

, 2025
They Were Witches
Mexico / Horror / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of They Were Witches
3.8
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They Were Witches - Trailer
They Were Witches  Trailer

Synopsis

Mia, an expert speaker in witchcraft, takes a trip to see a therapist. On the way she meets a group of young people who will begin to die one by one to bring an evil spirit back from death.

Cast

Daniela Porras
Luna
Micho Camacho
Fabián
Tania Niebla
Mia
Karina Lechuga
Sara
Sebastián Ladrón de Guevara
Mikel
Blanca Ferreyra
Recepcionista
José Salof
Nico
Renee Venencie
Nadia
Catalina Urrutia
Beatriz de Sal
Paulina De Lira
Jóven ensangrentada
Director Alejandro G. Alegre
Writer Alejandro G. Alegre
Composer Alejandro G. Alegre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 September 2025
Budget $300,000
Production Dinamogeno Films
Also known as
They Were Witches, Eran brujas

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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They Were Witches - Trailer
They Were Witches Trailer
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