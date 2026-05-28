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Poster of Bonolata Sen
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Bonolata Sen
6.7

Bonolata Sen

, 2026
Bonolata Sen
Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Bonolata Sen
6.7
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Not going 0

Synopsis

Bengal's immortal poet Jibanananda Das sacrifices all mortal comforts for his art while his famous creation Moheen searches for the most elusive character in Das's poetry- Bonolata Sen, who taunts him in different forms throughout...

Cast

Masuma Rahman Nabila
Bonolata Sen
Shohel Mondol
Mohin
Gazi Rakayet
Rabindranath Tagore
Khairul Basar
Jibanananda Das
Maimuna Ferdous Momo
Labanya Gupta
Rupanty Akid
Shovona
Naziba Basher
Lila Nag
Sharif Siraj
Buddhadeva Bose
Sumaiya Pervin Khushi
Monia
Priyontee Urbee
Bonolata Bandopadhyay
Director Masud Hasan Ujjal
Writer Jibanananda Das, Masud Hasan Ujjal
Composer Bappa Mazumder, Masud Hasan Ujjal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Bangladesh
Budget 10,000,000 BDT
Production Red October Productions
Also known as
Bonolata Sen, বনলতা সেন

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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