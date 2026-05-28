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Bonolata Sen
6.7
Bonolata Sen
, 2026
Bonolata Sen
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Synopsis
Bengal's immortal poet Jibanananda Das sacrifices all mortal comforts for his art while his famous creation Moheen searches for the most elusive character in Das's poetry- Bonolata Sen, who taunts him in different forms throughout...
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Cast
Masuma Rahman Nabila
Bonolata Sen
Shohel Mondol
Mohin
Gazi Rakayet
Rabindranath Tagore
Khairul Basar
Jibanananda Das
Maimuna Ferdous Momo
Labanya Gupta
Rupanty Akid
Shovona
Naziba Basher
Lila Nag
Sharif Siraj
Buddhadeva Bose
Sumaiya Pervin Khushi
Monia
Priyontee Urbee
Bonolata Bandopadhyay
Director
Masud Hasan Ujjal
Writer
Jibanananda Das
,
Masud Hasan Ujjal
Composer
Bappa Mazumder
,
Masud Hasan Ujjal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
2 hours 22 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026
Bangladesh
Budget
10,000,000 BDT
Production
Red October Productions
Also known as
Bonolata Sen, বনলতা সেন
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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