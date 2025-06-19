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6.4
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Promised Sky
6.4
Promised Sky
, 2025
Promis le ciel
France, Tunisia, Egypt / Drama / 18+
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6.4
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Promised Sky
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Synopsis
Marie, Naney, and Jolie live together in Tunis, sheltering Kenza, a shipwreck survivor. As this unorthodox family forms, crises make each woman reconsider her place.
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Cast
Aïssa Maïga
Marie
Laetitia Ky
Jolie
Déborah Naney
Mohamed Grayaa
Ismaël
Foued Zaazaa
Foued
Estelle Dogbo
Touré Blamassi
Noa
Sophie Tankou
Roxanne Takouri
Tenancière
Marie-Noël Ngwe
Pasteur Audrey
Elisbaeth Kongolo Badibanga
Zohe Malunda
Director
Erige Sehiri
Writer
Erige Sehiri
,
Anna Ciennik
,
Malika Cécile Louati
Composer
Valentin Hadjadj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Tunisia / Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 July 2026
World premiere
19 June 2025
Release date
10 September 2026
Brazil
28 January 2026
France
21 August 2026
Spain
19 February 2026
Switzerland
12
Worldwide Gross
$160,501
Production
Maneki Films, Henia Production, Canal+
Also known as
Promis le ciel, Promised Sky, Marie & Jolie, Niebiosa obiecane, Prometido el cielo, Sama Bila Ardh, Обещанное небо, سماء بلا أرض, Marie and Jolie, Marie et Jolie
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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