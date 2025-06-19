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Poster of Promised Sky
6.4
Promised Sky - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Promised Sky
6.4

Promised Sky

, 2025
Promis le ciel
France, Tunisia, Egypt / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Promised Sky
6.4
Going 1
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Promised Sky - Trailer
Promised Sky  Trailer

Synopsis

Marie, Naney, and Jolie live together in Tunis, sheltering Kenza, a shipwreck survivor. As this unorthodox family forms, crises make each woman reconsider her place.

Cast

Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Marie
Laetitia Ky
Jolie
Déborah Naney
Mohamed Grayaa
Ismaël
Foued Zaazaa
Foued
Estelle Dogbo
Touré Blamassi
Noa
Sophie Tankou
Roxanne Takouri
Tenancière
Marie-Noël Ngwe
Pasteur Audrey
Elisbaeth Kongolo Badibanga
Zohe Malunda
Director Erige Sehiri
Writer Erige Sehiri, Anna Ciennik, Malika Cécile Louati
Composer Valentin Hadjadj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Tunisia / Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 July 2026
World premiere 19 June 2025
Release date
10 September 2026 Brazil
28 January 2026 France
21 August 2026 Spain
19 February 2026 Switzerland 12
Worldwide Gross $160,501
Production Maneki Films, Henia Production, Canal+
Also known as
Promis le ciel, Promised Sky, Marie & Jolie, Niebiosa obiecane, Prometido el cielo, Sama Bila Ardh, Обещанное небо, سماء بلا أرض, Marie and Jolie, Marie et Jolie

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Film Trailers

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Promised Sky - Trailer
Promised Sky Trailer
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