Megan uses the weeks leading up to every Christmas to help around with any Christmas-related tasks. When the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her dreams and Mr....
ProductionReel One Entertainment, Reel One Pictures
Also known as
Homemade Christmas, Božič iz domače delavnice, Božić iz kućne radinosti, Christmas for Hire, Come salvare il Natale, Csináld magad karácsony, Ein Date zu Weihnachten, Mes amours de Noël, Święta na zamówienie, Um Natal Artesanal, Vánoční výpomoc, Рождество своими руками