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Poster of Christmas for Hire
5.8
Christmas for Hire - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Christmas for Hire
5.8

Christmas for Hire

, 2020
Homemade Christmas
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Christmas for Hire
5.8
Christmas for Hire - Trailer
Christmas for Hire  Trailer

Synopsis

Megan uses the weeks leading up to every Christmas to help around with any Christmas-related tasks. When the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her dreams and Mr....

Cast

Michelle Argyris
Megan
Travis Nelson
Travis Nelson
Kurt
Connor McMahon
Chase
Richard Nash
David
Brianna Barnes
Lindsey
Kelly Hope Taylor
Meghan Schrader
Marcello Di Fruscia
Mike
Tiara Johnny
Ashley
Margarita Valderrama
Jenny
Findlay James Davies
Seth
Director Adrian Langley
Writer John Dion
Composer Bobby Rose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2020
Production Reel One Entertainment, Reel One Pictures
Also known as
Homemade Christmas, Božič iz domače delavnice, Božić iz kućne radinosti, Christmas for Hire, Come salvare il Natale, Csináld magad karácsony, Ein Date zu Weihnachten, Mes amours de Noël, Święta na zamówienie, Um Natal Artesanal, Vánoční výpomoc, Рождество своими руками

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Christmas for Hire - Trailer
Christmas for Hire Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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