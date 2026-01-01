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Poster of Ray Gunn
Kinoafisha Films Ray Gunn

Ray Gunn

, 2026
Ray Gunn
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation
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Poster of Ray Gunn
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Synopsis

In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Cast

Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
Raymond Gunn
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Venus Nova
Tom Waits
Tom Waits
Eyera
John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger
Jamie Costa
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Kathryn Hunter
Director Brad Bird
Writer Brad Bird, Matthew Robbins
Composer Michael Giacchino
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 18 December 2026
World premiere 18 December 2026
Production Cinesite Animation, Skydance Animation, Skydance Media
Also known as
Ray Gunn, 雷岡恩：黑暗星城, ריי גאן, เรย์ กันน์, レイ・ガン, Рей Ганн, Рэй Ганн, راي غان, 雷·冈恩, 레이 건, Ρέι Γκαν, Рей Гън, ری گان, रे गन

Cartoon rating

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