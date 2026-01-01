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Ray Gunn
Ray Gunn
, 2026
Ray Gunn
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation
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Synopsis
In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.
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Cast
Sam Rockwell
Raymond Gunn
Scarlett Johansson
Venus Nova
Tom Waits
Eyera
John Ratzenberger
Jamie Costa
Patton Oswalt
Kathryn Hunter
Director
Brad Bird
Writer
Brad Bird
,
Matthew Robbins
Composer
Michael Giacchino
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
18 December 2026
World premiere
18 December 2026
Production
Cinesite Animation, Skydance Animation, Skydance Media
Also known as
Ray Gunn, 雷岡恩：黑暗星城, ריי גאן, เรย์ กันน์, レイ・ガン, Рей Ганн, Рэй Ганн, راي غان, 雷·冈恩, 레이 건, Ρέι Γκαν, Рей Гън, ری گان, रे गन
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