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Poster of Sing 3
Kinoafisha Films Sing 3

Sing 3

, 2027
Sing 3
USA / Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Poster of Sing 3

Synopsis

The third installment in the Sing franchise. Plot TBA.

Cast

Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey
Director Garth Jennings
Writer Garth Jennings
Composer Joby Talbot
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
Production Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Sing 3, Đấu Trường Âm Nhạc 3, Laula 3, Зверопой 3, Ела, изпей 3

Cartoon rating

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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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