Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Donkey
Donkey
null
USA / Animation, Comedy / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Eddie Murphy
Donkey
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
World premiere
28 June 2028
Release date
28 June 2028
Germany
28 June 2028
Spain
30 June 2028
USA
Production
DreamWorks Animation
Also known as
Donkey, Burro
More
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree