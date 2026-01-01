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Kinoafisha Films Donkey

Donkey

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USA / Animation, Comedy / 18+
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Cast

Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Donkey
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
World premiere 28 June 2028
Release date
28 June 2028 Germany
28 June 2028 Spain
30 June 2028 USA
Production DreamWorks Animation
Also known as
Donkey, Burro

Cartoon rating

0.0
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Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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