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Deewana
9.4
Deewana
, 2026
Deewana
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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Deewana
Official teaser
Official teaser
Synopsis
Munna, an ordinary boy in an ordinary world, sees a beauty that feels beyond his reach. While he struggles to become worthy of her, she is quietly learning to leave.
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Cast
Harshith Malgireddy
Smeha Manimegalai
Ammu
V.K. Naresh
Jhansi
Raghu Kumar Karumanchi
Jeevan Kumar
Harshith Reddy
Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar
Cop
Naresh Vijaya Krishna
Meesam Suresh
Don Chintu Right Hand Goodla
Narsing Wadekar
Vishnu Sagaram
MeeSeva Customer
Director
Sreekanth Sangishetty
Writer
Sreekanth Sangishetty
Composer
Eswar Chand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026
India
Worldwide Gross
$8,537
Production
Arha Media, Geetha Arts, V Studios
Also known as
Deewana
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Film rating
9.4
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10
votes
9.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Deewana
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