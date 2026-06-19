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Poster of Deewana
9.4
Deewana - Official teaser
Kinoafisha Films Deewana
9.4

Deewana

, 2026
Deewana
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Deewana
9.4
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Deewana - Official teaser
Deewana  Official teaser

Synopsis

Munna, an ordinary boy in an ordinary world, sees a beauty that feels beyond his reach. While he struggles to become worthy of her, she is quietly learning to leave.

Cast

Harshith Malgireddy
Smeha Manimegalai
Ammu
V.K. Naresh
Jhansi
Raghu Kumar Karumanchi
Jeevan Kumar
Harshith Reddy
Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar
Cop
Naresh Vijaya Krishna
Meesam Suresh
Don Chintu Right Hand Goodla
Narsing Wadekar
Vishnu Sagaram
MeeSeva Customer
Director Sreekanth Sangishetty
Writer Sreekanth Sangishetty
Composer Eswar Chand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 India
Worldwide Gross $8,537
Production Arha Media, Geetha Arts, V Studios
Also known as
Deewana

Film rating

9.4
Rate 10 votes
9.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Deewana - Official teaser
Deewana Official teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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