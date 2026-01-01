Under the oppressive heat of the Spanish sun, the fiercely independent Carmen attracts the attention of Don José. She warns him not to fall in love with her, but his obsession knows no bounds. Damiano Michieletto’s searing production returns, casting scorching light on the lust, violence and destructive desire of Bizet’s ever-popular opera. An all-star cast brings this white-hot drama to life, with Ginger Costa-Jackson in the fiery title role, alongside Russell Thomas as the jealous and despairing Don José. Following his 2023 Royal Opera debut, Sesto Quatrini returns to conduct Bizet’s electrifying and sensual score.
Film details
Runtime3 hours 35 minutes
Production year2026
World premiere10 November 2026
Release date
10 November 2026
Germany
15 November 2026
Poland
Film rating
0.0
Rate0 vote
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.