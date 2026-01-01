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Poster of Royal Ballet & Opera 2026/27: Carmen
Kinoafisha Films Royal Ballet & Opera 2026/27: Carmen

Royal Ballet & Opera 2026/27: Carmen

, 2026
Royal Ballet & Opera 2026/27: Carmen
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Poster of Royal Ballet & Opera 2026/27: Carmen
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Synopsis

Under the oppressive heat of the Spanish sun, the fiercely independent Carmen attracts the attention of Don José. She warns him not to fall in love with her, but his obsession knows no bounds. Damiano Michieletto’s searing production returns, casting scorching light on the lust, violence and destructive desire of Bizet’s ever-popular opera. An all-star cast brings this white-hot drama to life, with Ginger Costa-Jackson in the fiery title role, alongside Russell Thomas as the jealous and despairing Don José. Following his 2023 Royal Opera debut, Sesto Quatrini returns to conduct Bizet’s electrifying and sensual score.

Film details

Runtime 3 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 November 2026
Release date
10 November 2026 Germany
15 November 2026 Poland

Film rating

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