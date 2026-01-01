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Poster of Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration
Kinoafisha Films Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

, 2026
Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration
Musical
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Poster of Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration
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Synopsis

Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas is a celebration of the Mets two decades of onstage glory as experienced in cinemas, featuring highlights from the companys collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances. Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of operas greatest stars, selected from the series vast archive of broadcasts featuring such remarkable artists as Lise Davidsen, Natalie Dessay, Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Elīna Garanča, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Nadine Sierra, and, of course, Fleming herself.

Cast

Renée Fleming
Self - Host
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2026
World premiere 20 September 2026
Release date
20 September 2026 Latvia U
Also known as
Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

Film rating

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