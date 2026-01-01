Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas is a celebration of the Mets two decades of onstage glory as experienced in cinemas, featuring highlights from the companys collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances. Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of operas greatest stars, selected from the series vast archive of broadcasts featuring such remarkable artists as Lise Davidsen, Natalie Dessay, Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Elīna Garanča, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Nadine Sierra, and, of course, Fleming herself.
|20 September 2026
|Latvia
|U