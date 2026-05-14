Cast
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Swarna
Chaitanya Krishna
Sharath
Srinivas Gavireddy
Buchiraju
Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar
Cast and Crew
Director
B.V. Nandini Reddy
Writer
Nagendra Kasi, Shantharuban Gnanasekaran, Sita Menon, Vasanth Maringanti, Raj Nidimoru, Prahaas Boppudi, Rehman, B.V. Nandini Reddy
Composer
Santhosh Narayanan
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 34 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
17 July 2026
World premiere
14 May 2026
Release date
|18 June 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
|19 June 2026
|India
|
|U/A 13+
|18 June 2026
|Ireland
|
|15A
|14 May 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
|18 June 2026
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,118,419
Production
Tralala Moving Pictures
Also known as
Maa Inti Bangaaram, Maa Inti Bangaram, Engal Thangam