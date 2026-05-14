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Poster of Maa Inti Bangaram
8.6
Maa Inti Bangaram - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Maa Inti Bangaram
8.6

Maa Inti Bangaram

, 2026
Maa Inti Bangaaram
India / Action, Drama, Family
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Poster of Maa Inti Bangaram
8.6
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Maa Inti Bangaram - Trailer
Maa Inti Bangaram  Trailer

Synopsis

Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.

Cast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Swarna
Gulshan Devaiah
Karuna
Diganth
Dr. Anirudh
Gautami
Kamakshi
Anand
Ramaiah Raju
Sreemukhi
Anasuya
Chaitanya Krishna
Sharath
Srinivas Gavireddy
Buchiraju
Vennela Kishore
Manjusha
Kiranmayi
Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar
Aryan Ippili
Director B.V. Nandini Reddy
Writer Nagendra Kasi, Shantharuban Gnanasekaran, Sita Menon, Vasanth Maringanti, Raj Nidimoru, Prahaas Boppudi, Rehman, B.V. Nandini Reddy
Composer Santhosh Narayanan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 17 July 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Great Britain
19 June 2026 India U/A 13+
18 June 2026 Ireland 15A
14 May 2026 UAE 18TC
18 June 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,118,419
Production Tralala Moving Pictures
Also known as
Maa Inti Bangaaram, Maa Inti Bangaram, Engal Thangam

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Maa Inti Bangaram - Trailer
Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer
Maa Inti Bangaram - Official teaser
Maa Inti Bangaram Official teaser
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