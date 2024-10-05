The year is 1993. The time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, when collective farms and state farms are disbanded, and property is subject to division and privatization. In a collective farm in Southern Kazakhstan, no one has faith that the property will be divided fairly: the leaders have long exceeded their official powers and divided the sheep among themselves. The hero of the picture would also like to receive his share in the division. As a result, after going through many difficulties, he will face a serious moral choice...