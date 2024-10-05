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7.4
Kinoafisha Films Abel
7.4

Abel

, 2024
Abel
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
7.4

Synopsis

The year is 1993. The time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, when collective farms and state farms are disbanded, and property is subject to division and privatization. In a collective farm in Southern Kazakhstan, no one has faith that the property will be divided fairly: the leaders have long exceeded their official powers and divided the sheep among themselves. The hero of the picture would also like to receive his share in the division. As a result, after going through many difficulties, he will face a serious moral choice...

Cast

Yerlan Toleutay
Abel
Nurzhan Beksultanova
Shynar
Alikhan Lepesbaev
Taken
Ulan Nusipali
Bolat
Director Elzat Eskendir
Writer Elzat Eskendir
Composer Akmaral Mergen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 October 2024
Release date
14 January 2026 France
Also known as
Abel

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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