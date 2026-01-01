Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of TheatreHD: Maurice Béjart. L'âme de la danse
7.2
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Maurice Béjart. L'âme de la danse
7.2

TheatreHD: Maurice Béjart. L'âme de la danse

, 2017
Maurice Béjart: L'âme de la danse
France / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of TheatreHD: Maurice Béjart. L'âme de la danse
7.2

Synopsis

Maurice Béjart is one of the twentieth century's most creative people. A child of Marseille's suburbs who became a choreographer, he helped dance to escape its confines to reach a wider ...

Cast

Maurice Béjart
Self - Subject
Director Jean de Garrigues, Henri de Gerlache
Writer Henri de Gerlache
Composer Charles de Moffarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 2017
Production Gedeon Programmes
Also known as
Maurice Béjart: L'âme de la danse, Béjart, Maurice Béjart: Ein Leben für den Tanz

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more