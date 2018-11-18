Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Los Reyes
7.2
Los Reyes - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Los Reyes
7.2

Los Reyes

, 2018
Los Reyes
Chile, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Los Reyes
7.2
Los Reyes - Trailer
Los Reyes  Trailer

Synopsis

Chola and Fútbol are a couple of street dogs that live in the Los Reyes skatepark. A microcosm is organized around them, composed of things, animals and young adolescents in conflict with an adult world that they reject but are required to enter.
Director Iván Osnovikoff, Bettina Perut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 18 November 2018
Release date
27 March 2019 Hong Kong
3 July 2020 Taiwan 普遍級
Worldwide Gross $30,418
Production Dirk Manthey Film, Perut + Osnovikoff
Also known as
Los Reyes, Los Reyes - Königliche Streuner, Skatepark królów, 犬犬風塵, 犬犬风尘

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Los Reyes - Trailer
Los Reyes Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more