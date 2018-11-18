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7.2
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Los Reyes
7.2
Los Reyes
, 2018
Los Reyes
Chile, Germany / Documentary / 18+
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7.2
Los Reyes
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Chola and Fútbol are a couple of street dogs that live in the Los Reyes skatepark. A microcosm is organized around them, composed of things, animals and young adolescents in conflict with an adult world that they reject but are required to enter.
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Director
Iván Osnovikoff
,
Bettina Perut
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Chile / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
18 November 2018
Release date
27 March 2019
Hong Kong
3 July 2020
Taiwan
普遍級
Worldwide Gross
$30,418
Production
Dirk Manthey Film, Perut + Osnovikoff
Also known as
Los Reyes, Los Reyes - Königliche Streuner, Skatepark królów, 犬犬風塵, 犬犬风尘
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
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