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Bandar
7.3
Bandar
, 2025
Bandar
India / Crime, Drama, Detective
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Bandar
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Synopsis
TV star Samar's life spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite his new relationship with Khushi, he faces arrest and encounters a corrupt justice system.
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Cast
Bobby Deol
Samar Mehra
Sanya Malhotra
Suhani
Saba Azad
Khushi
Sapna Pabbi
Gayatri Anand
Jitendra Joshi
Indrajith Sukumaran
Ankush Gedam
Riddhi Sen
Nagesh Bhonsle
Sukant Goel
Jaimini Pathak
Ghanshyam Garg
Director
Anurag Kashyap
Writer
Sudip Sharma
,
Abhishek Banerjee
Composer
Amit Trivedi
,
Vishal Mishra
,
Jagmohan Bakshi
,
Sapan Sengupta
,
Payal Dev
,
Aditya Dev
,
Sarvesh Shrivastava
,
Sannit Gangula
,
Shivahari Varma
,
Blurface
,
Sapan Jagmohan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 September 2025
Release date
18 June 2026
Russia
Indian Films
5 June 2026
India
A
5 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$84,729
Production
Nikhil Dwivedi production, Saffron Magicworks, Zee Studios
Also known as
Bandar, Bandar: Monkey in a Cage, Untitled Anurag Kashyap/Nikhil Dwivedi Project, Обезьяна, Monkey In A Cage
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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