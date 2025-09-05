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Poster of Bandar
7.3
Bandar - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bandar
7.3

Bandar

, 2025
Bandar
India / Crime, Drama, Detective
Trailers
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Poster of Bandar
7.3
Going 1
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Bandar - Trailer
Bandar  Trailer

Synopsis

TV star Samar's life spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite his new relationship with Khushi, he faces arrest and encounters a corrupt justice system.

Cast

Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol
Samar Mehra
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra
Suhani
Saba Azad
Khushi
Sapna Pabbi
Gayatri Anand
Jitendra Joshi
Indrajith Sukumaran
Ankush Gedam
Riddhi Sen
Nagesh Bhonsle
Sukant Goel
Jaimini Pathak
Ghanshyam Garg
Director Anurag Kashyap
Writer Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee
Composer Amit Trivedi, Vishal Mishra, Jagmohan Bakshi, Sapan Sengupta, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, Sarvesh Shrivastava, Sannit Gangula, Shivahari Varma, Blurface, Sapan Jagmohan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 September 2025
Release date
18 June 2026 Russia Indian Films
5 June 2026 India A
5 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $84,729
Production Nikhil Dwivedi production, Saffron Magicworks, Zee Studios
Also known as
Bandar, Bandar: Monkey in a Cage, Untitled Anurag Kashyap/Nikhil Dwivedi Project, Обезьяна, Monkey In A Cage

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
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Bandar Trailer
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