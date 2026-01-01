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Kinoafisha Films Russkiy Gamlet

Russkiy Gamlet

, 2025
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Tickets

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Hudozhestvennyy
19:30 from 1150 ₽ 19:35 from 1280 ₽ 19:40 from 1280 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«Russkiy Gamlet» now playing

Mon 3
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D
19:30 from 1150 ₽ 19:35 from 1280 ₽ 19:40 from 1280 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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