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Poster of Fragment
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Fragment
6.2

Fragment

, 2025
Fragment
South Korea / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Fragment
6.2

Synopsis

Fragment unfolds a poignant and intense story about the children of both the murderer and victim living in the same village, dealing with the pain, conflict, or miracles the characters face.

Cast

Oh Ja-hun
Jun-gang
문성현
Jang Jae-ho
Kong Min-jeong
Shin Seung-hwan
Kang Kyung-hun
Kim Kyu-na
Moon Sung-hyun
Gi-su
Director Kim Sung-yoon
Writer Kim Sung-yoon
Composer Kwang-Sun Hwang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 October 2024
Also known as
Fragment

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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