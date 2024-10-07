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6.2
Kinoafisha
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Fragment
6.2
Fragment
, 2025
Fragment
South Korea / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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6.2
Synopsis
Fragment unfolds a poignant and intense story about the children of both the murderer and victim living in the same village, dealing with the pain, conflict, or miracles the characters face.
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Cast
Oh Ja-hun
Jun-gang
문성현
Jang Jae-ho
Kong Min-jeong
Shin Seung-hwan
Kang Kyung-hun
Kim Kyu-na
Moon Sung-hyun
Gi-su
Director
Kim Sung-yoon
Writer
Kim Sung-yoon
Composer
Kwang-Sun Hwang
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 October 2024
Also known as
Fragment
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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