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Poster of Bright Future
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Bright Future
7.6

Bright Future

, 2024
Viitor luminos
Romania, South Korea / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bright Future
7.6

Synopsis

In the summer of 1989, the 13th edition of the World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Pyongyang. Thousands of socialist youth from 177 countries celebrated their belief in a better society and international solidarity.

Cast

Pompilius Onofrei
Song Ji-Young
Emilian Urse
Adrian Năstase
Silvia Dumitrescu
Self
Dan Bittman
Self
Loredana Groza
Nicolae Ceausescu
Elena Ciocan
Self
George Copos
Self
Tino Furtuna
Self
Daniel Iordachioaie
Self
Director Andra MacMasters
Writer Andra MacMasters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 November 2024
Production Manifest Film
Also known as
Bright Future, Fényes jövő, Viitor luminos

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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