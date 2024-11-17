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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Bright Future
7.6
Bright Future
, 2024
Viitor luminos
Romania, South Korea / Documentary / 18+
About
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7.6
Synopsis
In the summer of 1989, the 13th edition of the World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Pyongyang. Thousands of socialist youth from 177 countries celebrated their belief in a better society and international solidarity.
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Cast
Pompilius Onofrei
Song Ji-Young
Emilian Urse
Adrian Năstase
Silvia Dumitrescu
Self
Dan Bittman
Self
Loredana Groza
Nicolae Ceausescu
Elena Ciocan
Self
George Copos
Self
Tino Furtuna
Self
Daniel Iordachioaie
Self
Director
Andra MacMasters
Writer
Andra MacMasters
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania / South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
17 November 2024
Production
Manifest Film
Also known as
Bright Future, Fényes jövő, Viitor luminos
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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