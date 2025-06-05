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7.3
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A Bright Future
7.3
A Bright Future
, 2025
Un futuro brillante
Uruguay, Argentina, Germany / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Clever, curious and young, lucky Elisa has been selected for work placement in the North. While everything she’s heard about the North seems idyllic, the trouble is that the few people who do go there don’t ever come back.
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Cast
Martina Passeggi
Elisa
Soledad Pelayo
Alfonso Tort
Sofía Gala
Maruja Bustamante
Pablo Riera
Mateo
Fernando Amaral
Arnaldo
Director
Lucía Garibaldi
Writer
Lucía Garibaldi
,
Federico Alvarado
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Uruguay / Argentina / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 June 2025
Production
Montelona Cine
Also known as
Un futuro brillante, A Bright Future, Светлое будущее
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
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