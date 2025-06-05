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Poster of A Bright Future
7.3
Kinoafisha Films A Bright Future
7.3

A Bright Future

, 2025
Un futuro brillante
Uruguay, Argentina, Germany / Drama / 18+
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Poster of A Bright Future
7.3
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Synopsis

Clever, curious and young, lucky Elisa has been selected for work placement in the North. While everything she’s heard about the North seems idyllic, the trouble is that the few people who do go there don’t ever come back.

Cast

Martina Passeggi
Elisa
Soledad Pelayo
Alfonso Tort
Sofía Gala
Maruja Bustamante
Pablo Riera
Mateo
Fernando Amaral
Arnaldo
Director Lucía Garibaldi
Writer Lucía Garibaldi, Federico Alvarado
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Uruguay / Argentina / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 June 2025
Production Montelona Cine
Also known as
Un futuro brillante, A Bright Future, Светлое будущее

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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