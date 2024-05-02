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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Time to Be Strong
6.9
Time to Be Strong
, 2024
Himeul nael sigan
South Korea / Drama / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
Three retired K-pop idols take a trip to Jeju Island. After failed careers and missed school trips, they finally have the time to go on a trip on their own. On their first day on the island, things start to go awry.
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Cast
Choi Seong-eun
Soo-min
Hyeon Woo-seok
Tae-hee
하서윤
강채윤
홍상표
Ha Seo-yoon
Sa-rang
Director
남궁선
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 May 2024
Release date
18 December 2024
South Korea
12
Worldwide Gross
$30,729
Production
National Human Rights Commission of Korea
Also known as
Himeul nael sigan, Czas się ogarnąć, Time to be Strong, 濟州偶像生活
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
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