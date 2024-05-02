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Poster of Time to Be Strong
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Time to Be Strong
6.9

Time to Be Strong

, 2024
Himeul nael sigan
South Korea / Drama / 18+
Poster of Time to Be Strong
6.9

Synopsis

Three retired K-pop idols take a trip to Jeju Island. After failed careers and missed school trips, they finally have the time to go on a trip on their own. On their first day on the island, things start to go awry.

Cast

Choi Seong-eun
Soo-min
Hyeon Woo-seok
Hyeon Woo-seok
Tae-hee
하서윤
강채윤
홍상표
Ha Seo-yoon
Sa-rang
Director 남궁선
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 May 2024
Release date
18 December 2024 South Korea 12
Worldwide Gross $30,729
Production National Human Rights Commission of Korea
Also known as
Himeul nael sigan, Czas się ogarnąć, Time to be Strong, 濟州偶像生活

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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