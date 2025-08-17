Zaïde, or The Path of Light @ Salzburg Festival 2025
, 2025
Zaide oder Der Weg des Lichts Salzburger Festspiele 2025
Austria / Music / 18+
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Synopsis
The Pygmalion Ensemble, led by conductor and countertenor Raphaël Pichon, is renowned for its refined sound on period instruments. Together with vocal stars Sabine Devieilhe, Lea Desandre, Johannes Martin Kränzle, Julian Prégardien, and Daniel Behle, the ensemble delves into rarely performed works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.