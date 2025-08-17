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Poster of Zaïde, or The Path of Light @ Salzburg Festival 2025
Kinoafisha Films Zaïde, or The Path of Light @ Salzburg Festival 2025

Zaïde, or The Path of Light @ Salzburg Festival 2025

, 2025
Zaide oder Der Weg des Lichts Salzburger Festspiele 2025
Austria / Music / 18+
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Poster of Zaïde, or The Path of Light @ Salzburg Festival 2025
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Synopsis

The Pygmalion Ensemble, led by conductor and countertenor Raphaël Pichon, is renowned for its refined sound on period instruments. Together with vocal stars Sabine Devieilhe, Lea Desandre, Johannes Martin Kränzle, Julian Prégardien, and Daniel Behle, the ensemble delves into rarely performed works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Cast

Sabine Devieilhe
Julian Prégardien
Lea Desandre
Johannes Martin Kränzle
Daniel Behle
Tommy Cattin
Director François-René Martin
Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 August 2025
Also known as
Zaïde ou le chemin de la lumière Festival de Salzbourg 2025, Zaide, Zaïde, or The Path of Light Salzburg Festival 2025

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