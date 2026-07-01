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Poster of TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт

TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт

, 2025
TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт
Austria / Opera / 18+
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Tickets
Poster of TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт
Tickets

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2025

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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park na Kaluzhskoy
15:00 from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«TheatreHD: Зальцбург. Мария Стюарт» now playing

Sun 19
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park na Kaluzhskoy
Kaluzhskaya
2D
15:00 from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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