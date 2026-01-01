Through the travelogue format, it depicts the multitude of Soviet peoples in remote areas of USSR and details the entirety of the wealth of the Soviet land. Focusing on cultural and economic diversity, the film is in fact a call for unification in order to build a "complete socialist society".
Shestaya chast mira, La sexta parte del mundo, The Sixth Part of the World, One-Sixth of the World, Шестая часть мира, A Föld egyhatoda, A sasea parte a Globului, A Sexta Parte do Mundo, A Sixth of the World, Ein Sechstel der Erde, En Sjättedel av jorden, En sjättedel av världen, Jedna šestina sveta, La sesta parte del mondo, La Sixième Partie du monde, Maailman kuudennes, Maan kuudennes, One-Sixth of the Globe, Szósta część świata, Um Sexto da Terra, Szósta czesc swiata
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.