Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Sixth Part of the World
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Sixth Part of the World
7.1

The Sixth Part of the World

, 1926
Shestaya chast mira
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Sixth Part of the World
7.1

Synopsis

Through the travelogue format, it depicts the multitude of Soviet peoples in remote areas of USSR and details the entirety of the wealth of the Soviet land. Focusing on cultural and economic diversity, the film is in fact a call for unification in order to build a "complete socialist society".
Director Dziga Vertov
Writer Dziga Vertov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 31 December 1926
Release date
31 December 1926 USSR
Production Sovkino
Also known as
Shestaya chast mira, La sexta parte del mundo, The Sixth Part of the World, One-Sixth of the World, Шестая часть мира, A Föld egyhatoda, A sasea parte a Globului, A Sexta Parte do Mundo, A Sixth of the World, Ein Sechstel der Erde, En Sjättedel av jorden, En sjättedel av världen, Jedna šestina sveta, La sesta parte del mondo, La Sixième Partie du monde, Maailman kuudennes, Maan kuudennes, One-Sixth of the Globe, Szósta część świata, Um Sexto da Terra, Szósta czesc swiata

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more