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Operation Taco Gary's
5.4
Operation Taco Gary's
, 2026
Operation Taco Gary's
USA / Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
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5.4
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Synopsis
Two brothers uncover an alien invasion hidden inside a fast-food chain and must save Earth.
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Cast
Simon Rex
Danny
Dustin Milligan
Luke
Brenda Song
Allison
Jason Biggs
As Self
Arturo Castro
Tiago
Tony Cavalero
Klyle
Doug Jones
Elder
Rebecca Koon
Sandy
Tim Perez-Ross
Cop Garyson
Andy Bethea
Bill Dawes
Elder 2
Brooks Wheelan
Officer Mike
Writer
Mikey K
Composer
Jason Lazarus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026
USA
Production
Rotten Science, Mosaic
Also known as
Operation Taco Gary's, Operation Taco Johns, Полный такос
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Showtimes
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