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Poster of Operation Taco Gary's
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Operation Taco Gary's
5.4

Operation Taco Gary's

, 2026
Operation Taco Gary's
USA / Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
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Not going 0
Poster of Operation Taco Gary's
5.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two brothers uncover an alien invasion hidden inside a fast-food chain and must save Earth.

Cast

Simon Rex
Danny
Dustin Milligan
Dustin Milligan
Luke
Brenda Song
Brenda Song
Allison
Jason Biggs
Jason Biggs
As Self
Arturo Castro
Arturo Castro
Tiago
Tony Cavalero
Klyle
Doug Jones
Doug Jones
Elder
Rebecca Koon
Sandy
Tim Perez-Ross
Cop Garyson
Andy Bethea
Bill Dawes
Elder 2
Brooks Wheelan
Officer Mike
Writer Mikey K
Composer Jason Lazarus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026 USA
Production Rotten Science, Mosaic
Also known as
Operation Taco Gary's, Operation Taco Johns, Полный такос

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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