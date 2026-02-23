Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
7.1
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
, 2026
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
Great Britain / Documentary
Going
1
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
An exploration of Marilyn Monroe's life, legacy, and lasting impact a century after her birth, revealing the complex woman behind the iconic image.
Expand
Cast
Marilyn Monroe
John F. Kennedy
Lee Strasberg
Suzie Kennedy
James Dougherty
Emmeline Snively
Mabel Ella Campbell
John Huston
Harry Lipton
Tom Kelly
Director
Angelica Butcher
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 February 2026
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree