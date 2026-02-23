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Poster of 100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
7.1
Kinoafisha Films 100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
7.1

100 Years of Marilyn Monroe

, 2026
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
Great Britain / Documentary
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Poster of 100 Years of Marilyn Monroe
7.1
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Synopsis

An exploration of Marilyn Monroe's life, legacy, and lasting impact a century after her birth, revealing the complex woman behind the iconic image.

Cast

Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy
Lee Strasberg
Suzie Kennedy
James Dougherty
Emmeline Snively
Mabel Ella Campbell
John Huston
Harry Lipton
Tom Kelly
Director Angelica Butcher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 February 2026
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
100 Years of Marilyn Monroe

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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