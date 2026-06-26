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8.9
Kinoafisha Films Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
8.9

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert

, 2026
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
USA / Documentary, Music
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8.9
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Synopsis

Follows Paul Simon performing his GRAMMY-nominated "Seven Psalms" live for the first time, featuring new arrangements of classics and deep cuts. Recorded at McCaw Hall in Seattle.

Cast

Paul Simon
Self
Edie Brickell
Self
Mark Stewart
Self
Steve Gadd
Self
Andrew Snitzer
Self
Mick Rossi
Self
Caleb Burhans
Self
Jamey Haddad
Self
Bakithi Kumalo
Self
Gyan Riley
Self
Eugene Friesen
Self
Director Joel Gallen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 26 June 2026
World premiere 26 June 2026
Production Green Juice Films, Legacy Recordings, Sony Music Vision
Also known as
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert

Film rating

8.9
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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