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Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
8.9
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
, 2026
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
USA / Documentary, Music
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8.9
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Synopsis
Follows Paul Simon performing his GRAMMY-nominated "Seven Psalms" live for the first time, featuring new arrangements of classics and deep cuts. Recorded at McCaw Hall in Seattle.
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Cast
Paul Simon
Self
Edie Brickell
Self
Mark Stewart
Self
Steve Gadd
Self
Andrew Snitzer
Self
Mick Rossi
Self
Caleb Burhans
Self
Jamey Haddad
Self
Bakithi Kumalo
Self
Gyan Riley
Self
Eugene Friesen
Self
Director
Joel Gallen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
Online premiere
26 June 2026
World premiere
26 June 2026
Production
Green Juice Films, Legacy Recordings, Sony Music Vision
Also known as
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
15
votes
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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