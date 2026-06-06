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Poster of 30-Year-Old Freshman
Kinoafisha Films 30-Year-Old Freshman

30-Year-Old Freshman

, 2026
30-Year-Old Freshman
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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Synopsis

With nothing but lint in their pockets, Jobe (30) and Mike (29), enroll at Bankhead University chasing refund checks. Chaos, romance, and culture shock follow as they hilariously navigate college life and find unexpected purpose.

Cast

Jessica Dime
Victoria
Noneckjay
Stewart
Bighomieblocks
Coach Bellamy
Tonethegoat
Jobe
Edwin Johnson
Mike
Jessie McDonald
Dean Williams
Brandon BJ Jones
Hall Monitor
Jasmine GP Gore
Chelsey
White Dolemite
Ryan
Chef Kodak
Chef Kodak
Director Tonethegoat
Writer Tonethegoat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 6 June 2026
World premiere 6 June 2026
Production Goat Houze Studios
Also known as
30-Year-Old Freshman

Film rating

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