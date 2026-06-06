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30-Year-Old Freshman
30-Year-Old Freshman
, 2026
30-Year-Old Freshman
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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Synopsis
With nothing but lint in their pockets, Jobe (30) and Mike (29), enroll at Bankhead University chasing refund checks. Chaos, romance, and culture shock follow as they hilariously navigate college life and find unexpected purpose.
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Cast
Jessica Dime
Victoria
Noneckjay
Stewart
Bighomieblocks
Coach Bellamy
Tonethegoat
Jobe
Edwin Johnson
Mike
Jessie McDonald
Dean Williams
Brandon BJ Jones
Hall Monitor
Jasmine GP Gore
Chelsey
White Dolemite
Ryan
Chef Kodak
Chef Kodak
Director
Tonethegoat
Writer
Tonethegoat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
6 June 2026
World premiere
6 June 2026
Production
Goat Houze Studios
Also known as
30-Year-Old Freshman
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