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Poster of Strung
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Strung
6.2

Strung

, 2026
Help
USA / Detective, Thriller
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Not going 0
Poster of Strung
6.2
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Not going 0

Synopsis

A talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an enigmatic, elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity.

Cast

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey
Laila
Lynn Whitfield
Audra
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount
Marcus
Anna Diop
Anna Diop
Imani Walker
Coco Jones
Coco Jones
Jasmine
Langley Kirkwood
Langley Kirkwood
Erik
Philip Waley
Chad
Romy Woods
Zuri
Natalie Robbie
Paramedic
Pardison Fontaine
Reginald Garvey Bell (RGB)
Lebo Mashile
Femi
Donna Biscoe
Charmaine Stewart
Director Malcolm D. Lee
Writer Alan B. McElroy, Matt Mixon, Felicia Teter
Composer Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 26 June 2026
World premiere 27 May 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Netherlands 16
Production Blumhouse Productions, Shaken Not Stirred, Blackmaled Productions
Also known as
Help, Strung, Untitled Universal Pictures/Malcolm D. Lee Project, Натянутая струна

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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