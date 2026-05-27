Cast
Pardison Fontaine
Reginald Garvey Bell (RGB)
Donna Biscoe
Charmaine Stewart
Cast and Crew
Writer
Alan B. McElroy, Matt Mixon, Felicia Teter
Composer
Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
26 June 2026
World premiere
27 May 2026
Release date
|18 June 2026
|Netherlands
|
|16
Production
Blumhouse Productions, Shaken Not Stirred, Blackmaled Productions
Also known as
Help, Strung, Untitled Universal Pictures/Malcolm D. Lee Project, Натянутая струна