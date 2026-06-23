Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island

Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island

, 2026
Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island
USA / Documentary
Going 0
Not going 0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Across ancient worlds and biblical texts, stories persist of towering beings who once walked among humanity. From the Nephilim of scripture to giant legends found in cultures worldwide, the mystery refuses to fade. Reports of enormous skeletons, strange physical traits, and lost discoveries raise unsettling questions. Why are colossal beings tied to the origins of megalithic ancient sites of which we cannot duplicate today? Why has the evidence of Giants vanished? Journey through controversial finds, forgotten records and forbidden theories that challenge the official history of our world.
Director Craig Ruben
Writer Corey Pang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 23 June 2026
Production American River Media Group
Also known as
Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 June 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Cycle
The Cycle
2026, USA, Crime, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more