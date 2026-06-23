Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island, 2026
USA / Documentary
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Synopsis
Across ancient worlds and biblical texts, stories persist of towering beings who once walked among humanity. From the Nephilim of scripture to giant legends found in cultures worldwide, the mystery refuses to fade. Reports of enormous skeletons, strange physical traits, and lost discoveries raise unsettling questions. Why are colossal beings tied to the origins of megalithic ancient sites of which we cannot duplicate today? Why has the evidence of Giants vanished? Journey through controversial finds, forgotten records and forbidden theories that challenge the official history of our world.
Director Craig Ruben
Writer Corey Pang
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 23 June 2026
Production American River Media Group
Also known as
Giants Marathon: The Nephilim to Catalina Island
Updated 12 June 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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