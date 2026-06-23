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Kinoafisha Films Hangar 18 Files: The Lost UFO Encounters

Hangar 18 Files: The Lost UFO Encounters

, 2026
Hangar 18 Files: The Lost UFO Encounters
USA / Documentary, Sci-Fi
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Director William Ruffner
Writer Darsi Hamilton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 23 June 2026
Also known as
Hangar 18 Files: The Lost UFO Encounters

Film rating

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