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Poster of Hold the Fort
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Hold the Fort
5.4

Hold the Fort

, 2025
Hold the Fort
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Poster of Hold the Fort
5.4
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Synopsis

A HOA turns out to be more troublesome than usual in this wildly amusing, FX-heavy freak-out about newly minted suburbanites unexpectedly forced to take part in a struggle against monstrous forces.

Cast

Chris Mayers
Lucas
Tordy Clark
Leslie
Mark Ashworth
Herbert
Fred Galyean
Real Estate Tycoon
Levi Burdick
Ted
Julian Smith
Jerry
Haley Leary
Jenny
Owen Bagley
Mover #1
Amy Bull
Amy
Liam Day
Werewolf
Liam Day
Werewolf
Director William Bagley
Writer William Bagley, Scott Hawkins
Composer Ben Lovett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 16 July 2025
Production Media Team, Brodacious Films
Also known as
Hold the Fort, Um Bairro Infernal, Vizinhos vs. Monstros

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 9 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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