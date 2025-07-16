5.4Hold the Fort
Hold the Fort, 2025
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Synopsis
A HOA turns out to be more troublesome than usual in this wildly amusing, FX-heavy freak-out about newly minted suburbanites unexpectedly forced to take part in a struggle against monstrous forces.
Cast
Tordy Clark
Leslie
Mark Ashworth
Herbert
Fred Galyean
Real Estate Tycoon
Levi Burdick
Ted
Julian Smith
Jerry
Haley Leary
Jenny
Owen Bagley
Mover #1
Amy Bull
Amy
Liam Day
Werewolf
Liam Day
Werewolf
Director William Bagley
Writer William Bagley, Scott Hawkins
Composer Ben Lovett
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 16 July 2025
Production Media Team, Brodacious Films
Also known as
Hold the Fort, Um Bairro Infernal, Vizinhos vs. Monstros
Updated 9 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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