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Poster of Round the Decay
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Round the Decay
5.6

Round the Decay

, 2025
Round the Decay
USA / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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Poster of Round the Decay
5.6
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Synopsis

Tourists and townspeople settle in for a seemingly normal off-season day in Newport's Valley, New Hampshire, while something sinister lurks.

Cast

Roger Clark
Whelan Newport
Sarah Nicklin
Sarah Nicklin
Damian Maffei
Munroe
Phil Duran
Adam Weppler
Enis Hayes
Topher Hansson
Kamarra Cole
Victoria Mirrer
Kenzie Rhodes
Sienna Hubert-Ross
Rosalyn 'Roz' Jackson
Cary Hite
Bart Blakewell
Alexis Safoyan
Aida Kazarian
Rachel Pizzolato
The Wrexsoul
Director Adam Newman
Writer Adam Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 June 2026
World premiere 31 January 2025
Production Dreamscape Productions
Also known as
Round the Decay, 秘密牙

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 June 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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