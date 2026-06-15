Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Husbands in Action
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Husbands in Action
6.1

Husbands in Action

, 2026
Nampyeondeul
South Korea / Action, Comedy, Crime
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Husbands in Action
6.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

It follows Chung-sik, a dedicated Drug Squad detective, and his ex-wife's current veterinarian husband, Min-seok, as they rescue her from a dangerous criminal organisation.

Cast

Jin Seon-gyoo
Jin Seon-gyoo
Hwang Choong-sik
Kong Myeong
Lee Min-seok
Kim Ji-seok
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Kim Yong-gang
Kang Han Na
Si-nae
Lee Da-hee
Hye Ran
Jun So Min
Kim Ji Suk
Ma Do-joon
Kang Han-na
Kang Han-na
Si-nae
Jeon So Min
Cho A Ra
Oh Eun-Seo
Hwang Yeon Ju
Lee Hyun Kul
Shaggy hair
Director Gyu-tae Park
Writer Gyu-tae Park
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 18 June 2026
World premiere 15 June 2026
Production TPS Company
Also known as
Nampyeondeul, Husbands in Action, Maridos en acción, Kocalar İş Başında, Maridos em Ação, Mes hommes d'action, Mężowie w akcji, Мужья в деле, Чоловіки в дії, 人夫总动员

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more