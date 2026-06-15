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6.1
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Husbands in Action
6.1
Husbands in Action
, 2026
Nampyeondeul
South Korea / Action, Comedy, Crime
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6.1
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Synopsis
It follows Chung-sik, a dedicated Drug Squad detective, and his ex-wife's current veterinarian husband, Min-seok, as they rescue her from a dangerous criminal organisation.
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Cast
Jin Seon-gyoo
Hwang Choong-sik
Kong Myeong
Lee Min-seok
Kim Ji-seok
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Kim Yong-gang
Kang Han Na
Si-nae
Lee Da-hee
Hye Ran
Jun So Min
Kim Ji Suk
Ma Do-joon
Kang Han-na
Si-nae
Jeon So Min
Cho A Ra
Oh Eun-Seo
Hwang Yeon Ju
Lee Hyun Kul
Shaggy hair
Director
Gyu-tae Park
Writer
Gyu-tae Park
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
18 June 2026
World premiere
15 June 2026
Production
TPS Company
Also known as
Nampyeondeul, Husbands in Action, Maridos en acción, Kocalar İş Başında, Maridos em Ação, Mes hommes d'action, Mężowie w akcji, Мужья в деле, Чоловіки в дії, 人夫总动员
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.2
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