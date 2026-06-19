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Poster of Pickleball
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Pickleball
6.3

Pickleball

, 2026
Pickleball
USA / Comedy, Sport
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Not going 0
Poster of Pickleball
6.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When foreclosure threatens their community center, Father Joseph rallies his late friend’s sons into an underdog pickleball team for a $100,000 tournament—against a cocky tennis legend determined to seize the courts and steal the spotlight.

Cast

Kevin Farley
Father Joseph
Major Dodge
Bradley Sinclair
Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr.
Billy Sinclair
Stephanie Parker
Daisy
Glenn Morshower
Glenn Morshower
Chuck
Gabriel C. Brown
Super Fan
Brooke Lyons
Natali Jones
Mat Williams
Stacie Rowe-Jones
Pickle Ball Player
Willie Mellina
Miles Thompson
Justin Sterner
Earl Thompson
Director Jeff Hamm
Writer Justin Chaffee, Jay Dee Walters
Composer Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Production Pine Line Studios, Red Plaid Films
Also known as
Pickleball

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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