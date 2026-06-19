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6.3
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Pickleball
6.3
Pickleball
, 2026
Pickleball
USA / Comedy, Sport
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6.3
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Synopsis
When foreclosure threatens their community center, Father Joseph rallies his late friend’s sons into an underdog pickleball team for a $100,000 tournament—against a cocky tennis legend determined to seize the courts and steal the spotlight.
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Cast
Kevin Farley
Father Joseph
Major Dodge
Bradley Sinclair
Major Dodge Jr.
Billy Sinclair
Stephanie Parker
Daisy
Glenn Morshower
Chuck
Gabriel C. Brown
Super Fan
Brooke Lyons
Natali Jones
Mat Williams
Stacie Rowe-Jones
Pickle Ball Player
Willie Mellina
Miles Thompson
Justin Sterner
Earl Thompson
Director
Jeff Hamm
Writer
Justin Chaffee
,
Jay Dee Walters
Composer
Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Production
Pine Line Studios, Red Plaid Films
Also known as
Pickleball
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Father Joseph
Ah, come on Barry, what kind of a ghost takes a dump!
Barry Thompson
What?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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