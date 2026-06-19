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Mini Lights Mini Lights
Mini Lights Mini Lights
, 2026
Mini Lights Mini Lights
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
Government officials enforced a mandatory, city-wide curfew. They're not letting anyone in, or out of the city.
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Cast
Arielle Fray
Rayne
Tashiana Carnes
Janice
James Riszock Mosley
J-Bo
Johnny Shirley
Park Attendant
Drizzle Drizz
Lieutenant Peele
Brittany Wade
Tavia
Rashad Shadcore Harrell
Dr. Safari
James Jay Stubbs
Mr. Voodoo
LJ Wright
LJ
Director
Jibri Wright
Writer
Jibri Wright
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Production
Jibri Wright Films
Also known as
Mini Lights Mini Lights
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