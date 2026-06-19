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Poster of Mini Lights Mini Lights
Kinoafisha Films Mini Lights Mini Lights

Mini Lights Mini Lights

, 2026
Mini Lights Mini Lights
USA / Horror
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Poster of Mini Lights Mini Lights
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Synopsis

Government officials enforced a mandatory, city-wide curfew. They're not letting anyone in, or out of the city.

Cast

Arielle Fray
Rayne
Tashiana Carnes
Janice
James Riszock Mosley
J-Bo
Johnny Shirley
Park Attendant
Drizzle Drizz
Lieutenant Peele
Brittany Wade
Tavia
Rashad Shadcore Harrell
Dr. Safari
James Jay Stubbs
Mr. Voodoo
LJ Wright
LJ
Director Jibri Wright
Writer Jibri Wright
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Production Jibri Wright Films
Also known as
Mini Lights Mini Lights

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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