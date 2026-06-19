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Swordplay Volume One
Swordplay Volume One
, 2026
Swordplay Volume One
Great Britain / Drama
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Synopsis
In Deptford, London, best friends Ringo and Kid are pulled into a brutal gang rivalry. Inspired by Shakespeare's Othello, Swordplay is a tense story of loyalty, jealousy, and betrayal leading to a devastating downfall.
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Cast
Simon Howard
Kid
BackRoad Gee
Smartz
Cindy Abu
Chantay
Ciny Abu
Chantay
Nefetari Armane
Saffron
Alice Bader
Michaela
Kayode Cole
Solo
Kareem Harris
Chazzy
Benjamina Homawoo
Bex
Emil Jacobs
Kamesha
Nefertari. Armarne
Saffron
Director
Femi Wilhelm
Writer
Femi Wilhelm
Composer
Levi Lennox
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Budget
120,000 GBP
Production
CoreProductions1Ltd
Also known as
Swordplay Volume One
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