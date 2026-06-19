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Poster of Swordplay Volume One
Kinoafisha Films Swordplay Volume One

Swordplay Volume One

, 2026
Swordplay Volume One
Great Britain / Drama
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Poster of Swordplay Volume One
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Synopsis

In Deptford, London, best friends Ringo and Kid are pulled into a brutal gang rivalry. Inspired by Shakespeare's Othello, Swordplay is a tense story of loyalty, jealousy, and betrayal leading to a devastating downfall.

Cast

Simon Howard
Kid
BackRoad Gee
Smartz
Cindy Abu
Chantay
Ciny Abu
Chantay
Nefetari Armane
Saffron
Alice Bader
Michaela
Kayode Cole
Solo
Kareem Harris
Chazzy
Benjamina Homawoo
Bex
Emil Jacobs
Kamesha
Nefertari. Armarne
Saffron
Director Femi Wilhelm
Writer Femi Wilhelm
Composer Levi Lennox
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Budget 120,000 GBP
Production CoreProductions1Ltd
Also known as
Swordplay Volume One

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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