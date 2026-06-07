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Poster of Finnegan's Foursome
4.9
Finnegan's Foursome - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Finnegan's Foursome
4.9

Finnegan's Foursome

, 2026
Finnegan's Foursome
USA / Comedy, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Finnegan's Foursome
4.9
Going 0
Not going 0
Finnegan's Foursome - Official trailer
Finnegan's Foursome  Official trailer

Synopsis

Two middle aged brothers and their respective sons travel to Ireland to play the Finnegan Family's annual golf outing, where they distribute the ashes of the family patriarch

Cast

Imogen Doel
Ingrid
Derek Carroll
Derek Carroll
Hotel Concierge
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James
Teddy Fnnegan
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney
Jack Finnegan
Edward Burns
Edward Burns
Freddy Finnegan
Owen Roe
Erica Hernandez
Marie Finnegan
Brian Muller
Frankie Finnegan
Stuart Graham
Stuart Graham
Declan
Tom Delahunty
Tom Delahunty
Tricia Alexandro
Eva
John Hewson
Tommy
Director Edward Burns
Writer Edward Burns
Composer Seamus Egan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 7 June 2026
Production Marlboro Road Gang Productions, Wild Atlantic Pictures
Also known as
Finnegan's Foursome

Film rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Finnegan's Foursome - Official trailer
Finnegan's Foursome Official trailer
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