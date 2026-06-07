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Finnegan's Foursome
4.9
Finnegan's Foursome
, 2026
Finnegan's Foursome
USA / Comedy, Drama
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Finnegan's Foursome
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
Two middle aged brothers and their respective sons travel to Ireland to play the Finnegan Family's annual golf outing, where they distribute the ashes of the family patriarch
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Cast
Imogen Doel
Ingrid
Derek Carroll
Hotel Concierge
Brian d'Arcy James
Teddy Fnnegan
Ian McElhinney
Jack Finnegan
Edward Burns
Freddy Finnegan
Owen Roe
Erica Hernandez
Marie Finnegan
Brian Muller
Frankie Finnegan
Stuart Graham
Declan
Tom Delahunty
Tricia Alexandro
Eva
John Hewson
Tommy
Director
Edward Burns
Writer
Edward Burns
Composer
Seamus Egan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
7 June 2026
Production
Marlboro Road Gang Productions, Wild Atlantic Pictures
Also known as
Finnegan's Foursome
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
12
votes
4.7
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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