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Poster of Violet
Violet - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Violet

Violet

, 2025
Violet
Australia / Drama / 18+
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Violet - Trailer
Violet  Trailer

Synopsis

Arthur, a struggling playwright, recasts Georgia as the new lead of his make-or-break stage adaptation. As he grows closer to the aspiring actress, he must overcome his checkered past with her predecessor, Violet, or risk losing his new flame.

Cast

Eloise Molloy
Georgia
Emily Marszalek
Violet Beaufort
Lachlan McGeary
Rehearsal Cast Member #1
Connor Feenan
Rehearsal Cast Member #2
Lillee Mather-Glauser
Rehearsal Cast Member #3
Kya Pontifex
Rehearsal Cast Member #4
Brooke Harpin
Rehearsal Cast Member #5
Oliver Matthews
Rehearsal Cast Member #6
Jack Walsh
Actor #1
Blake Youngs
Actor #2
Director Derek Yang
Writer Derek Yang, Isabella Pollard
Composer Robert Hislop
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 June 2026
World premiere 4 June 2025
Release date
4 June 2025 Australia
Budget 10,000 AUD
Production Silly Derek Media, Indies
Also known as
Violet

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