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Violet
Violet
, 2025
Violet
Australia / Drama / 18+
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Violet
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Synopsis
Arthur, a struggling playwright, recasts Georgia as the new lead of his make-or-break stage adaptation. As he grows closer to the aspiring actress, he must overcome his checkered past with her predecessor, Violet, or risk losing his new flame.
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Cast
Eloise Molloy
Georgia
Emily Marszalek
Violet Beaufort
Lachlan McGeary
Rehearsal Cast Member #1
Connor Feenan
Rehearsal Cast Member #2
Lillee Mather-Glauser
Rehearsal Cast Member #3
Kya Pontifex
Rehearsal Cast Member #4
Brooke Harpin
Rehearsal Cast Member #5
Oliver Matthews
Rehearsal Cast Member #6
Jack Walsh
Actor #1
Blake Youngs
Actor #2
Director
Derek Yang
Writer
Derek Yang
,
Isabella Pollard
Composer
Robert Hislop
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
14 June 2026
World premiere
4 June 2025
Release date
4 June 2025
Australia
Budget
10,000 AUD
Production
Silly Derek Media, Indies
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Violet
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