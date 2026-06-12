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Poster of Beyond Files
Kinoafisha Films Beyond Files

Beyond Files

, 2026
Beyond Files
USA / Fantasy, Sci-Fi
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Poster of Beyond Files
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Synopsis

Case files document encounters with alien forces and altered realities, uncovering a pattern beyond human understanding.

Cast

Dawna Lee Heising
Chris Spinelli
Bryan Brewer
Bryan
Louis DeStefano
Warren Hong
Hannah Hueston
Emiko Ishii
Masashi Ishizuka
Joycelyne Lew
Sofia Papuashvili
Sofia Papuashvili
Dawna Lee Heising
Director Jamie Grefe, Gregory Hatanaka
Writer Jamie Grefe, Gregory Hatanaka, Frank Palangi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 12 June 2026
Production CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Beyond Files

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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