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Beyond Files
Beyond Files
, 2026
Beyond Files
USA / Fantasy, Sci-Fi
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Synopsis
Case files document encounters with alien forces and altered realities, uncovering a pattern beyond human understanding.
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Cast
Dawna Lee Heising
Chris Spinelli
Bryan Brewer
Bryan
Louis DeStefano
Warren Hong
Hannah Hueston
Emiko Ishii
Masashi Ishizuka
Joycelyne Lew
Sofia Papuashvili
Sofia Papuashvili
Dawna Lee Heising
Director
Jamie Grefe
,
Gregory Hatanaka
Writer
Jamie Grefe
,
Gregory Hatanaka
,
Frank Palangi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
12 June 2026
World premiere
12 June 2026
Production
CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Beyond Files
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