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Broken Land
5.7
Broken Land
, 2025
Broken Land
USA / Drama / 18+
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Broken Land
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
An embittered Texas border rancher mistakenly shoots a young migrant woman as she crosses his property and must decide whether to help her, risking discovery by his estranged son, a Border Patrol Agent.
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Cast
David Morse
Carson Tidwell
Bill Heck
Harley Tidwell
Nina Leon
Maria
Morgana Shaw
Cathy
Brian Villalobos
Will
Pam Dougherty
Portia
Sandy Avila
Sarah Gutierrez
Diane Yang Kirk
Dr. Tracy Lim
Jaklyn Bejarano
Irena
Cynthia Santiago
Officer Lopez
E.A. Castillo
Ingrid
Jacinto Rodriguez
Eddie
Director
Joseph T. Walker
Writer
Joseph T. Walker
,
Christopher C. Young
Composer
Matthew Atticus Berger
,
H. Scott Salinas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 June 2026
World premiere
15 October 2025
Production
Santa Rita Film Co.
Also known as
Broken Land, La Gloria
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
5.5
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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