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Poster of Broken Land
5.7
Broken Land - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Broken Land
5.7

Broken Land

, 2025
Broken Land
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Broken Land
5.7
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Broken Land - Official trailer
Broken Land  Official trailer

Synopsis

An embittered Texas border rancher mistakenly shoots a young migrant woman as she crosses his property and must decide whether to help her, risking discovery by his estranged son, a Border Patrol Agent.

Cast

David Morse
David Morse
Carson Tidwell
Bill Heck
Harley Tidwell
Nina Leon
Maria
Morgana Shaw
Cathy
Brian Villalobos
Will
Pam Dougherty
Portia
Sandy Avila
Sarah Gutierrez
Diane Yang Kirk
Dr. Tracy Lim
Jaklyn Bejarano
Irena
Cynthia Santiago
Officer Lopez
E.A. Castillo
Ingrid
Jacinto Rodriguez
Eddie
Director Joseph T. Walker
Writer Joseph T. Walker, Christopher C. Young
Composer Matthew Atticus Berger, H. Scott Salinas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 15 October 2025
Production Santa Rita Film Co.
Also known as
Broken Land, La Gloria

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Broken Land - Official trailer
Broken Land Official trailer
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