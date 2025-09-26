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Poster of Easy Girl
6.2
Easy Girl - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Easy Girl
6.2

Easy Girl

, 2025
Smalltown Girl
Germany / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Easy Girl
6.2
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Easy Girl - Trailer
Easy Girl  Trailer

Synopsis

Spending every evening in a new and mysterious stranger’s bed, capricious transient Nore agrees to move into a spare room eagerly offered to her by Jonna, a reserved medical student. Against the odds, this unlikely pair finds solace in each other and fall into an intoxicating pattern of partying hard at night with the local men vying for their attention. As their relationship intensifies, Nore’s troubled past comes to light and threatens to dismantle the blissfully ignorant, inexplicably jubilant lifestyle they’ve built together in this “candy-colored, flamboyant and deeply personal film.” (Variety)

Cast

Dana Herfurth
Nore
Luna Jordan
Jonna
Vera Fay
Kleine Nore
Johann von Bülow
Johann von Bülow
Marcel Heuperman
Marcel Heuperman
Justus
Laeni Geiseler
Kleine Jonna
Vivian Mahler
Andreas Nickl
Wanja Mues
Jakob Gessner
Michel
Manolo Bertling
Sherif
Johanna Pauline Brandt
Lisann
Director Hille Norden
Writer Hille Norden
Composer Lennart Saathoff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 26 September 2025
Release date
15 January 2026 Germany 16
Worldwide Gross $52,250
Production Leitwolf Filmproduktion, Kinescope Film, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF)
Also known as
Smalltown Girl, Easy Girl, Ficken für Freiheit, Łatwa dziewczyna, Lihtne tüdruk

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Easy Girl - Trailer
Easy Girl Trailer
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