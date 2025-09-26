Spending every evening in a new and mysterious stranger’s bed, capricious transient Nore agrees to move into a spare room eagerly offered to her by Jonna, a reserved medical student. Against the odds, this unlikely pair finds solace in each other and fall into an intoxicating pattern of partying hard at night with the local men vying for their attention. As their relationship intensifies, Nore’s troubled past comes to light and threatens to dismantle the blissfully ignorant, inexplicably jubilant lifestyle they’ve built together in this “candy-colored, flamboyant and deeply personal film.” (Variety)