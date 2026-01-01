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Kinoafisha Films 24 Jump Street

24 Jump Street

24 Jump Street
USA / Comedy / 18+

Cast

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Jenko
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Schmidt
Ice Cube
Ice Cube
Captain Dickson
Writer Jonah Hill, Meghan Malloy, Rodney Rothman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Also known as
24 Jump Street, 23 Jump Street

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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