Architect R.M. Schindler, transformed the way we see space and laid the foundation for what is now considered the California lifestyle of indoor-outdoor living. His life story (1887-1953) unfolds in parallel with that of Modern Architecture. The film follows Schindler's journey from Vienna through Chicago to Southern California, observing where possible through the lens of his own camera or listening to his own words. The story is told through narration, interviews, Schindler's theoretical writings, correspondence, photos and renderings of his many works and projects.