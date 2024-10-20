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Poster of Schindler Space Architect
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Schindler Space Architect
7.0

Schindler Space Architect

, 2024
Schindler Space Architect
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Schindler Space Architect
7.0

Synopsis

Architect R.M. Schindler, transformed the way we see space and laid the foundation for what is now considered the California lifestyle of indoor-outdoor living. His life story (1887-1953) unfolds in parallel with that of Modern Architecture. The film follows Schindler's journey from Vienna through Chicago to Southern California, observing where possible through the lens of his own camera or listening to his own words. The story is told through narration, interviews, Schindler's theoretical writings, correspondence, photos and renderings of his many works and projects.

Cast

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Narrator
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
R.M. Schindler
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Frank Lloyd Wright
Blake Lindsley
Harriet Freeman
Frank Gehry
Self
Bernard Judge
Thom Mayne
Self
Steven Holl
Self
Wolf D. Prix
Self
Mark Mack
Self
Ray Kappe
Self
Director Valentina Ganeva
Writer Valentina Ganeva
Composer Mark Tschanz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 20 October 2024
Production Schindler Space Architect
Also known as
Schindler Space Architect, Шиндлер: Архитектура тишины

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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